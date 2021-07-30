Margaret Mary Health CEO stepping down

Dr. Tim Putnam, president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, is resigning.

Dr. Putnam will resign Aug. 31 after serving as hospital CEO since 2009, according to a July 30 news release.

"I have had the privilege to serve this organization and community for more than 12 years, including the most challenging, dynamic year the healthcare industry has ever experienced," he said in the release. "It has been a sincere pleasure to work with such an incredible team of caregivers, providers and leaders who demonstrate on a daily basis their commitment to quality patient care and service excellence."

Dr. Putnam has 38 years of hospital operations experience, including 19 years as a CEO, as well as a doctorate of health administration. He has been serving on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, which was formed to help guide efforts to address health and social inequities related to the pandemic.

With his departure as CEO of Margaret Mary Health, he said he will have the opportunity to pursue interests in healthcare education, policy and rural health advocacy while finishing out his work with the task force.

Liz Leising, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services at Margaret Mary Health, has been named interim CEO.