Texas hospital CEO to resign

Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital CEO Brian Roland submitted his resignation Jan. 5, and the board is expected to consider and accept the resignation Jan. 27, according to the Gainesville Daily Register.

The newspaper reported that Mr. Roland's resignation letter states "it is in the best interest of his health and well-being to resign, and to move on."

His letter to hospital officials also states, "We have made strides in the right direction from a compliance and financial culture" during his tenure.

When contacted by Becker's Jan. 25, the hospital said it had no comment.

Mr. Roland has helmed Muenster Memorial since 2015. He also previously served as CEO of Hamilton (Texas) Healthcare System.

