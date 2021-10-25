Kindred Healthcare CEO to step down following LifePoint sale

Benjamin Breier will step down from his role as CEO of Kindred Healthcare following the company's sale to Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health at the end of the year.

"Ben is an exceptional leader who has overseen one of the most transformative and successful periods in Kindred's history," D. Scott Mackesy, chairman of Kindred's board of directors, said in an Oct. 25 news release.

Mr. Breier has served as the Louisville, Ky.-based company's CEO since 2015. He joined the organization in Aug. 2005 as president of the rehabilitation division, eventually becoming COO in Aug. 2010.

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Breier has played critical roles in the company's most significant investments, including the 2011 acquisition of St. Louis-based RehabCare, which made Kindred the largest rehabilitation provider in the U.S.

At the time of Humana's acquisition of the company in July 2018, Kindred had revenues of more than $7.5 billion, more than 100,000 employees and served more than one million patients per year across 47 states, the news release said.

"It has been an honor to lead Kindred and the company's dedicated team members," Mr. Breier said. "Together, we have built Kindred into the nation's leading specialty hospital company, with a reputation for delivering compassionate, quality care that improves patient outcomes."