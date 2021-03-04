East Texas health system CEO resigns

UT Health East Texas President and CEO Moody Chisholm has resigned, the Tyler-based health system said this week.

The 10-hospital health system announced the resignation in a March 3 news release and praised Mr. Chisholm's leadership.

"We are grateful for the strong leadership and vision Moody has provided since joining UT Health East Texas at its formation," Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, UT Health East Texas' parent company, said in the news release. "During his tenure, the system has expanded access to care, accelerated gains in quality and patient safety and improved its financial performance. I'm confident the leadership team will continue building on this strong foundation."

Mr. Chisholm has served as president and CEO since 2018, when East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System combined with UT Health Northeast to form UT Health East Texas. A reason for Mr. Chisholm's resignation was not provided.

With his resignation, UT Health East Texas COO and CFO Donald Baker was chosen to serve as interim market CEO. Mr. Baker joined the health system last year from Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System.

