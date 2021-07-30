Virginia health system CEO steps down for new role

Chad Melton has resigned as CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health, after four years at the helm, according to a July 30 news release.

Mr. Melton, who joined Fauquier Health in February 2017, will step down, effective Aug. 27, to take a new position with an undisclosed employer in Washington state, the health system said.

"The decision to leave my role at Fauquier Health was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family right now," Mr. Melton said in the release. "I am honored to have been part of Fauquier Health and this community for the last four years. Fauquier Health is a vital part of the Warrenton community, and the hospital's team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers is dedicated to advancing the health of their communities. I am proud to have been able to call myself one of them and confident that they will continue to thrive long after my departure."

Before joining Fauquier Health, Mr. Melton was CEO of Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, Va.

Fauquier Health and Wythe County Community Hospital are both part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.