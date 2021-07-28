South Dakota health system CEO to step down

K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System, Watertown Public Opinion reported July 27.

Mr. DeBoer is retiring effective Sept. 17. An interim CEO has not been named.

"I wish all of our employees and the organization only the best as they go forward. The citizens of Watertown and the surrounding region should be thrilled with the high quality of the organization that provides their healthcare. Prairie Lakes is a regional independent leader in rural health, and the staff members make a positive difference in the health of the patients and communities they serve," Mr. DeBoer said in a statement cited by Watertown Public Opinion.

Mr. DeBoer joined Prairie Lakes in August 2018, after serving as president and CEO of Jamestown (N.D) Regional Center. He also had a 14-year tenure with Aberdeen, S.D.-based Avera St. Luke's Hospital.