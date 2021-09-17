Detroit Medical Center CEO resigns

Audrey Gregory, PhD, is resigning from her role as CEO of Detroit Medical Center, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Her last day will be Oct. 22.

Dr. Gregory will join a health system based in Central Florida as president and CEO, according to a Sept. 17 statement shared with Becker's. Brittany Lavis, the medical center's group CFO, will serve as an interim replacement.

In a Sept. 16 letter to staff, Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria wrote, "Audrey recently came to me to discuss a material change in her personal life, related to the care requirements of family members of hers ... sadly, she will need to move away from Detroit and leave the DMC as her extended family is in Florida."

Dr. Gregory joined the Detroit Medical Center as CEO in October 2019. She has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout the Tenet Healthcare network for the last 15 years.

Before joining the Detroit Medical Center, Ms. Lavis served as group CFO of Tenet's Southern California Group, which includes seven hospitals.