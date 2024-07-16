18 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported by Becker's since June 6:

1. Tory Shepherd was named market COO of Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health. The healthcare system has campuses in Danville and Martinsville, Va. and eliminated COO positions at both locations in March 2023.

2. Bimal Patel was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare after serving as president of the healthcare system's Hartford and Northwest regions and as senior vice president.

3. Sam Pena, BSN, was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.

4. Carson Smith has been tapped as COO of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital.

5. Beverly Knapp, BSN, RN, was named COO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.).

6. Chris Kovacs was appointed COO of Jacksonville-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

7. Amanda Throgmorton, BSN, RN, was named regional COO of Deaconess Illinois, part of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

8. Anna Lopez was tapped as COO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Mercy Southeast.

9. Jordan Solop was named COO of Belleville, N.J.-based Clara Maass Medical Center.

10. Sherry Aragon was named COO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Women's Hospital. Ms. Aragon has been with Lovelace Health System since 2004 and previously served as the hospital's interim COO.

11. Chad Markham was promoted to COO of HSHS Central Illinois Market in Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.

12. Michael Condrin was named system COO and chief administrator for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center.

13. Jake Taylor was tapped as COO of Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center.

14. Beth Steele, MSN, RN, was named COO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health. Ms. Steele will continue in her current roles as Owensboro Health Regional Hospital COO and the health system's chief nursing officer.

15. Antoine Poythress will become COO and CFO of Springfield, Ga.-based Effingham Health System on Aug. 12.

16. Matthew Sartorius was named COO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

17. Justin Bradshaw was tapped as executive vice president and COO of Phoenix Children's.

18. Kathy Parrinello was promoted to CEO and president of Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital after serving as COO.