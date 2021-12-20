Hospital rebrands: 80 name changes in 2021

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are 80 hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
- Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan and Seattle-based Virginia Mason formed an 11-hospital health system. The name of the combined system is Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.
- Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima, Wash., transitioned back to an independent hospital and reverted to its old name, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
- Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru was renamed St. Margaret's Health-Peru. The name change came after St. Margaret's Hospital and Illinois Valley Community Hospital consolidated their operations to form a regional healthcare network.
- St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Ill., was renamed St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley. The name change came after St. Margaret's Hospital and Illinois Valley Community Hospital consolidated their operations to form a regional healthcare network.
- Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.) was renamed Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital after Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold it to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
- Tennova Healthcare-Harton was renamed Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital after Community Health Systems sold it to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
- Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System finalized its acquisition of 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related assets. The hospital was renamed VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.
- Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, a 75-bed facility in Leitchfield, Ky., joined Owensboro (Ky.) Health and was renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
- Rome, Ga.-based Floyd Health System joined Charlotte, N.C., based Atrium Health and was renamed Atrium Health Floyd.
- Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, joined Cleveland Clinic and was renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.
- Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional.
- Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health was renamed Atrium Health Navicent two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined.
- Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System acquired Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio, and renamed it Adena Fayette Medical Center.
- The Chicago hospital formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital changed its name to Humboldt Park Health, signifying its commitment to the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, was renamed South City Hospital.
- Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky., and was renamed St. Elizabeth Dearborn.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC won approval to acquire Aut Even Hospital, a 105-year-old facility in Kilkenny, Ireland, and renamed it UPMC Aut Even Hospital.
- Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital and 13 affiliated clinics rebranded to Delta Health.
- Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and renamed it Blessing Health Keokuk.
- Catholic Health Services, a six-hospital system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., changed its name to Catholic Health.
- Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics rebranded as Harbor Regional Health.
- SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital and renamed it SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.
- The 40-year-old Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio was renamed Texas Vista Medical Center.
- Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., was renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center after Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in the 107-bed hospital to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.
- The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital was renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital after officially joining Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.
- SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., was renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital after Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health acquired the 100-year-old hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health.
- Kettering (Ohio) Health Network, which has 13 medical centers, was renamed Kettering Health.
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a 308-bed hospital in Boston, signed an agreement to become a teaching facility for the Boston University School of Medicine. As a result, the hospital was rebranded as St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital.
- Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas; Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas; and Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center each adopted a new logo that incorporates an image of a sand dollar. The organizations said the effort is part of a "larger strategic planning process to expand its reach in South Texas" and connects all three hospitals with their owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
- NYC Health + Hospitals renamed its Brooklyn campus undergoing renovations after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The hospital, slated to open in summer 2022, will be named Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.
- The Delta Health Highland Hills Hospital in Senatobia, Miss., opened its doors to patients under its new name. The renamed hospital replaced the shuttered North Oak Regional Medical Center.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health renamed its Camarillo, Calif.-based hospital, formerly known as St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, to St. John's Hospital Camarillo.
- All 12 hospitals in Boston-based Mass General Brigham will be rebranded in a three-year name change that may cost up to $60 million, first announced in 2019.
- Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., joined OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill. and was renamed OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center.
- Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System finalized an agreement to jointly operate a rural Kentucky hospital and rename it Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
- Harrington HealthCare System, a Southbridge, Mass.-based system comprising a 119-bed hospital, satellite location and three medical office buildings, joined Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health and was renamed UMass Memorial Health-Harrington.
- Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital combined, taking on the new shared name: Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center.
- Metro Health-University of Michigan, a 208-bed hospital in Wyoming, rebranded to "more accurately reflect" its role in the Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health system. The hospital now goes by University of Michigan Health-West.
- Through a clinical integration, East Carolina University and Vidant Health — both in Greenville, N.C. — created a new health system brand in eastern North Carolina. The system is branded as ECU Health.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and the University of South Florida Health in Tampa teamed up to create one of the largest academic medical groups in Florida. The new organization is called the University of South Florida Tampa General Physicians.
- Following their combination in 2020, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health announced their new brand and name: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. The new brand is now displayed on facilities and practices that previously were Wake Forest Baptist Health.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health renamed its Staten Island hospital to SIUH Prince's Bay. The hospital also unveiled a new logo, which sports its new name and 15 triangles in purple, green, blue and orange.
- Wadena, Minn.-based Tri-County Health Care rebranded as Astera Health.
- Marion (Ind.) General Hospital rebranded as Marion Health.
- The Lynn County Hospital District in Tahoka, Texas, changed its name to the Lynn County Health System.
- The Rockford, Ill.-based system formerly known as SwedishAmerican Health System rebranded as UW Health. The system became a division of Madison, Wis.-based UW Health in 2015.
- Columbus-based OhioHealth unveiled plans to build on its existing Pickerington Medical Campus. The new hospital will be called OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.
- Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health dropped "System" from its name and launched its new brand, including a new tagline and logo.
- DuPage Medical Group, a Downers Grove, Ill.-based independent multispecialty group with more than 900 physicians, rebranded as Duly Health and Care.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and Michigan State University in East Lansing unveiled a unified brand of their 30-year partnership: Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences.
- The University of Alabama at Birmingham's medical school was renamed the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine after it received a $95 million gift from Marnix Heersink, MD, a renowned eye surgeon, innovator and entrepreneur.
- Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center received a $100 million donation from the Cooperman Family Foundation, prompting them to rename the hospital Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
- The Kansas City, Mo.-based health system formerly known as Truman Medical Centers/University Health is now known as only the latter portion of its name. The two-hospital system has given both hospitals new names; they are now known as University Health Truman Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
- Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health renamed its hospital in Brick, N.J., to recognize its role as a teaching hospital. The hospital formerly known as Ocean Medical Center is now named Ocean University Medical Center.
- The hospital formerly known as Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare. The hospital was renamed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
- In an effort to improve rural healthcare in western North Carolina, Blue Ridge HealthCare and UNC Health finalized their Management Services Agreement. Under the partnership, Blue Ridge was renamed UNC Health Blue Ridge.
- Fond du Lac, Wis.-based Agnesian HealthCare changed the names of its hospitals to reflect its new brand under a merger with St. Louis-based SSM Health. Hospital names now begin with SSM Health and are followed by their original name.
- Three hospitals formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System were renamed to reflect the fact that Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health became their sole owner. UVA Health's hospital in Manassas, Va., is now named UVA Prince William Medical Center, its hospital in Haymarket, Va., is now named UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and its hospital in Culpeper, Va., is now named UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
- Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health renamed four hospitals purchased from St. Louis-based Ascension to reflect the acquisition. Merrill, Wis.-based Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital was renamed Aspirus Merrill Hospital; Tomahawk, Wis.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital was renamed Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital; Rhinelander, Wis.-based Ascension St. Mary's Hospital was renamed Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital; and Stevens Point, Wis.-based Ascension St. Michael's Hospital was renamed Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.
- Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare acquired a majority ownership stake in Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare's long-term care hospital in Peoria. It is now known as OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital renamed its pediatric services division the TGH Children's Hospital.
- Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System renamed its innovation hub and rehab institute after its recently retired CEO, who served the system for 56 years. The innovation center was renamed the James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center, and the rehab institute was renamed the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute.
- Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health renamed one of its hospitals, changing from Raritan Bay Old Bridge to Old Bridge Medical Center.
- Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital unveiled its new name and logo after five years of planning for the rebrand. The hospital's new name is Montrose Regional Health.
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center renamed one of its pavilions after Phil and Penny Knight, who have donated more than $100 million to the Portland, Ore., hospital. The West Pavilion will be renamed the Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion. Mr. Knight is Nike's co-founder.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received a $30 million gift in honor of the late David Conlan, a patient who benefited from the hospital's rehabilitative medicine. To honor him, the hospital named its new rehabilitation center the David L. Conlan Center, which is slated to open in November 2022.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's new 625,000-square-foot research facility was named the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center after Inspiration4, the first all-civilian space mission to circle Earth.
- Methodist Healthcare renamed Jourdanton, Texas-based Methodist Hospital South to Methodist Hospital Atascosa, reflecting the South Texas communities the hospital serves.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.
- Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received an $8.5 million donation from Michelle and Michael Hagerty and renamed its graduate medical center the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.
- South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, renamed its 20-acre campus the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift from entrepreneur and venture capital investor Grant Verstandig and named its new medical-surgical pavilion after him.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health named a cancer clinic floor in the upcoming Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care after Ralph and Sue Stern because of their donation.
- Eleven of Fort Lauderdale-based HCA Florida Healthcare's 400 affiliates in the state adopted the system's brand, including four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms and a new hospital.
- Troy, Ohio-based Upper Valley Medical Center named its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center after retired nurse Ruth Jenkins.
- Bozeman-based Montana State University renamed its nursing school after the donors of a record-breaking $101 million donation. The college was named the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.
- St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health rebranded three of its hospitals and their affiliated medical groups to unite under the name ShorePoint Health.
- Midland-based MidMichigan Health was renamed MyMichigan Health.
- El Paso, Texas-based Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare, which is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital and renamed it the Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.
- The name of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's, which is being built on Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's campus and is slated to open in spring 2022, was chosen to honor a $100 million lifetime donation from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation.