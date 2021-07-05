Baptist, Deaconess team up to operate rural Kentucky hospital

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System finalized an agreement to jointly operate a rural Kentucky hospital, effective Sept. 1, according to local news station WEHT.

The two organizations will manage Baptist Health Madisonville (Ky.), its medical group and associated outpatient facilities. The hospital will be renamed Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville when the agreement takes effect.

The health systems said they will combine resources to support the hospital and invest $50 million into enhancements. All Madisonville employees will retain their roles in the new organization, with the same pay rates and seniority.