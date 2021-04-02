LifePoint sells 107-bed Washington hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.

The 107-bed hospital became the 11th hospital in the MultiCare Health System April 1. Under the deal, the hospital will be renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center and become a nonprofit facility.

"We're excited to add Capital Medical Center to our existing network of care in Thurston County and provide our community with more choices, better access and better coordination," MultiCare Health System CEO and President Bill Robertson said in an April 1 news release. "Expanding access to care allows us to continue to strive toward improving the economic, social, educational and health status of the diverse populations we serve."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Massachusetts health system to remain independent after 2 deals collapse

California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

Geisinger, Acadia partner to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.