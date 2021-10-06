3 Virginia hospitals renamed to reflect UVA Health ownership

Three hospitals formerly owned by Novant Health UVA Health System have been renamed to reflect the fact that Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health became their sole owner July 1.

As of Oct. 1, UVA Health's hospital in Manassas, Va., is named UVA Prince William Medical Center, its hospital in Haymarket, Va., is named UVA Haymarket Medical Center, and its hospital in Culpeper, Va., is named UVA Culpeper Medical Center.

"Our brand evolution, including updating facility signage, websites, forms, workwear and other materials will continue throughout 2022," Al Pilong, CEO of UVA Health's facilities in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, said in a news release. "We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work through this ongoing process."