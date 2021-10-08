Aspirus renames 4 hospitals acquired by Ascension

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is renaming four hospitals purchased from St. Louis-based Ascension to reflect the acquisition, Merrill Foto News reported Oct. 7.
Aspirus Health purchased seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground ambulances from Ascension. The transaction closed Aug. 1. In addition to renaming hospitals, Aspirus is renaming two clinics, a medical transport service, a medical group and a hospital foundation.
Hospitals will get temporary signage added to the existing signs. The new names become effective Dec. 1.
Below are the changes Aspirus is making for the hospitals:
- Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, Wis., will be the only hospital to keep its name.
- Merrill, Wis.-based Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital will be renamed Aspirus Merrill Hospital.
- Tomahawk, Wis.-based Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital will be renamed Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital.
- Rhinelander, Wis.-based Ascension St. Mary's Hospital will be renamed Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.
- Stevens Point, Wis.-based Ascension St. Michael's Hospital will be renamed Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital.