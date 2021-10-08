Aspirus renames 4 hospitals acquired by Ascension

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health is renaming four hospitals purchased from St. Louis-based Ascension to reflect the acquisition, Merrill Foto News reported Oct. 7.

Aspirus Health purchased seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground ambulances from Ascension. The transaction closed Aug. 1. In addition to renaming hospitals, Aspirus is renaming two clinics, a medical transport service, a medical group and a hospital foundation.

Hospitals will get temporary signage added to the existing signs. The new names become effective Dec. 1.

Below are the changes Aspirus is making for the hospitals: