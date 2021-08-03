Ascension sells 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health has acquired seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and air and ground ambulances from Ascension Wisconsin, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

The transaction closed Aug. 1, about seven months after the two health systems entered into an agreement. The following seven Wisconsin hospitals are included in the deal:

Eagle River Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill

Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff

Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley

Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk

St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander

St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point

Aspirus, a nonprofit system, added 2,700 team members when the deal closed. The system said the names of the hospitals and clinics will change by December to reflect the Aspirus brand.

"This acquisition will help Aspirus provide better and more connected care to thousands and thousands more people in our region," Aspirus President and CEO Matthew Heywood said in a news release. "We are excited to work with our new team members to serve more communities like the ones we call home."