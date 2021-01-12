Ascension to sell 7 Wisconsin hospitals, 21 clinics to Aspirus

Ascension Wisconsin plans to sell seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics and its patient transport services to Wausa, Wis.-based Aspirus Health.

The seven Ascension hospitals are in north and central Wisconsin. They are Eagle River Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill, Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley, Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk, St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander and St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.



In addition to the hospitals, 21 physician clinics in Wisconsin and Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport, which has both air and ground ambulances, will be acquired by Aspirus.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new team members into the Aspirus family and to expanding access to local primary care and specialty services to create a more seamless healthcare experience for thousands of rural Wisconsin residents," said Matthew Heywood, president and CEO of Aspirus Health.

The transaction still needs regulatory approval. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

