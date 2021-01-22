Indiana hospital joins St. Elizabeth, changes name

Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., has joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky.

With the transaction complete, Highpoint Health becomes the sixth hospital in St. Elizabeth Healthcare's network.

The hospital was also renamed St. Elizabeth Dearborn.As part of the deal, St. Elizabeth Healthcare plans to stabilize the hospital's financial operations, open a new cancer care center and expand its existing facility.

