St. Louis hospital gets new owner, name

St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 2019, has a new owner and a new name, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

SA Acquisition Group finalized its purchase of the 190-bed hospital out of bankruptcy on Jan. 19. SA Acquisition Group paid about $18 million for the hospital, according to the report.

The hospital has been renamed South City Hospital.

The hospital's new CEO Gregory Brentano said the facility's name was changed because it no longer has a religious affiliation and the previous name has a "poor reputation" in the community, according to the report.

