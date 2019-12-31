Hospital chain files for bankruptcy

Americore Health and its four affiliated hospitals in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 30.

The bankruptcy petitions state that three of the hospitals — Ellwood Medical Center in Ellwood City, Pa., St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis and Izard County Medical Center in Calico Rock, Ark. — each entered bankruptcy with less than $50,000 in assets and less than $50,000 in liabilities. Pineville (Ky.) Medical Center's assets total between $1 million and $10 million, and its liabilities are within the same range, according to the bankruptcy petition.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Americore's affiliate hospitals have faced financial troubles for months. Most recently, Ellwood Medical Center shut down Dec. 10, laid off 152 employees and fell behind on payroll.

More articles on healthcare finance:



UPMC drops tax appeal after announcing hospital will close

Paychecks late at Tennessee hospital

Kansas hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.