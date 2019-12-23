Kansas hospital at risk of losing Medicare funding

CMS has threatened to cut off Osawatomie (Kan.) State Hospital's Medicare funding early next year, according to The Wichita Eagle.

The mental health hospital is at risk of losing its Medicare payments after federal inspectors found problems at Adair Acute Care, a 60-bed unit at Osawatomie State Hospital. The problems "substantially limit the hospital's capacity to render adequate care and services," according to documents obtained by The Wichita Eagle. The state agency that oversees the hospital described the deficiencies as "documentary omissions in patient files," according to the report.

Medicare payments to the Adair unit will end in March 2020 unless the hospital corrects the problems. Most hospitals correct deficiencies before their Medicare funding is terminated.

This isn't the first time Osawatomie State Hospital has received a Medicare termination notice. In 2016, the hospital lost its Medicare provider contract after federal inspectors uncovered numerous problems with patient safety, staffing levels and patient care. The hospital regained certification for its 60-bed acute care unit in December 2017, according to the report.

Access the full article from The Wichita Eagle here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

7 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

Texas hospital overbilled Medicare by $10.6M, OIG says

8 latest hospital bankruptcies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.