Pennsylvania hospital lays off 152 employees, falls behind on payroll

Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center shut down Dec. 10, and many of the 152 employees who lost their jobs when the hospital closed are still waiting on their paychecks, according to the Ellwood City Ledger.

Some laid off employees are still owed from the Nov. 22 payday, and many other have not been paid since Dec. 6, according to the report. Hospital officials are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to develop a plan to pay the 152 laid off workers, Ellwood City Medical Center CEO Beverly Annarumo told the Ellwood City Ledger.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking for the court's help in the matter. He filed a petition Dec. 23 in Lawrence County (Pa.) Court requesting the hospital's owner, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Americore Health, be forced to make all payments owed to employees or divest ownership and control of the facility, according to the report.

