UPMC drops tax appeal after announcing hospital will close

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury (Pa.) dropped its challenge to a tax exemption denial on Dec. 24, according to The Daily Item.

Williamsport, Pa.-based UPMC Susquehanna acquired the hospital in Sunbury and another in Lock Haven, Pa., in October 2017 from Quorum Health, a for-profit hospital chain based in Brentwood, Tenn. As a nonprofit, UPMC sought an exemption from more than $371,000 in taxes for the Sunbury hospital.

In October, the Northumberland County (Pa.) Board of Assessment denied the tax exemption request. UPMC initially challenged the decision but dropped the appeal on Dec. 24, about three weeks after announcing UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will close in March.

UPMC Susquehanna is still challenging a tax exemption denial for its hospital in Lock Haven. A hearing is slated for Feb. 13.

