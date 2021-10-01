Hackensack Meridian changes hospital's name to reflect its university status

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health said Oct. 1 it has renamed its hospital in Brick, N.J., to recognize its role as a teaching hospital.

The hospital formerly known as Ocean Medical Center is now named Ocean University Medical Center.

The hospital has offered medical educational training programs for more than a decade, including clinical rotations for medical students, undergraduate RN programs, a graduate medical education program, a physician assistant program, and various allied health clinical education programs.

"We are very proud to honor the important contributions that Ocean Medical Center makes in New Jersey to deliver high-quality, compassionate care and educate the next generation of physicians, nurses and health care professionals who will advance the delivery of care to our communities," Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, said in a news release. "Ocean Medical Center has a longstanding reputation of providing high-performing care, with excellent patient quality indicators and continues to build its teaching programs in clinical and professional specialties."