75-bed Kentucky hospital joins Owensboro Health

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, a 75-bed facility Leitchfield, Ky., joined Owensboro (Ky.) Health Jan. 4.

Twin Lakes Regional is the third hospital in the Owensboro Health system.

With the deal finalized, 500 employees join the Owensboro Health workforce that now totals 4,800.

The two organizations signed a letter of intent to combine in April 2020.

The hospital will be renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.

"With its long history of service to Grayson County and the surrounding area, Twin Lakes aligns with our values and is a perfect fit for Owensboro Health," said Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro Health. "Together as one vibrant health system, we can expand healthcare services in the Twin Lakes region and increase access to high quality care."

