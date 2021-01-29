5 Navicent Health hospitals rebrand

Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health has a new name, the organization said Jan. 29.

Navicent Health will now be known as Atrium Health Navicent.

The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined. The name change reflects that the health system has joined Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

The name change affects all facilities in the Navicent Health network, including five hospitals.



Here are the hospitals that have new names:

The Medical Center in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital

Medical Center of Peach County in Byron, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Peach

Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin

Rehabilitation Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital

More articles on strategy:

Delta taps Mayo Clinic exec to oversee airline's healthcare strategy

Washington state taps Starbucks, Costco for help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Business most trusted institution, annual Edelman report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.