5 Navicent Health hospitals rebrand

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health has a new name, the organization said Jan. 29. 

Navicent Health will now be known as Atrium Health Navicent. 

The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined. The name change reflects that the health system has joined Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. 

The name change affects all facilities in the Navicent Health network, including five hospitals.

Here are the hospitals that have new names:

  • The Medical Center in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
  • Medical Center of Peach County in Byron, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Peach
  • Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin
  • Rehabilitation Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital

More articles on strategy:
Delta taps Mayo Clinic exec to oversee airline's healthcare strategy
Washington state taps Starbucks, Costco for help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Business most trusted institution, annual Edelman report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars