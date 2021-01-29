5 Navicent Health hospitals rebrand
Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health has a new name, the organization said Jan. 29.
Navicent Health will now be known as Atrium Health Navicent.
The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined. The name change reflects that the health system has joined Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.
The name change affects all facilities in the Navicent Health network, including five hospitals.
Here are the hospitals that have new names:
- The Medical Center in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
- Medical Center of Peach County in Byron, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Ga., now known as Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin
- Rehabilitation Hospital in Macon, now known as Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital
