Michigan health system unveils new name

MidMichigan Health has been renamed MyMichigan Health, the Midland-based health system announced Dec. 1.

The nonprofit health system — which has more than 8,800 employees, volunteers, healthcare providers and other personnel — unveiled its new name after planning for a brand transformation. All MyMichigan facilities, including urgent care centers, physician offices and medical centers, received new names as part of the effort.

"MyMichigan Health remains familiar but is more reflective of who we are, where we are going and how we serve our patients," Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, president and CEO of MyMichigan Health, said in a news release. "It's so much more than a name change. MyMichigan keeps our patients at the center of all that we do. It instills and reinforces a sense of pride and ownership amongst our employees, volunteers and providers. And it truly emphasizes our people, their stories and the personal human touch and exceptional patient experience we strive to deliver."

Dr. Postler-Slattery said the new name is also better aligned with the health system's size and expected growth.

In October, War Memorial Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., signed an agreement to join the health system. The deal, if finalized, will make War Memorial the eighth medical center in MyMichigan's network.

More information about the name change is available here.