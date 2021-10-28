MidMichigan Health to acquire 49-bed hospital

War Memorial Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., has signed an agreement to join Midland-based MidMichigan Health.

Under the deal, War Memorial will be the eighth medical center in MidMichigan Health's network.

The two organizations expect the deal to close in early 2022.

War Memorial Hospital, an independent facility, has been looking for a health system partner since July 2020. After a series of presentations, on-site visits, phone calls and feedback sessions, the hospital's board and leadership found MidMichigan Health to be the best fit.

"This is a very exciting time for our organization," said David Jahn, president and CEO of War Memorial Hospital. "This partnership will allow us to continue our growth and offer greater services and advanced care for our patients."