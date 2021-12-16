Cedars-Sinai receives $100M gift for children's health

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai will advance its children's healthcare through a $100 million lifetime donation from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation, the largest lifetime donation in the system's history.

The money is going toward Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's, which is being built on the Cedars-Sinai campus and is slated to open in spring 2022, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the system.

It includes 26 inpatient beds, a game and movie room, an outdoor garden, children's art by local artists, and a family lounge with furniture that can change into beds for parents who stay overnight.

Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the Cedars-Sinai Health System.

"Our family is passionate about Cedars-Sinai and about providing a continuum of care for patients from childhood to adulthood," Ms. Guerin said. "We are honored and humbled to play our part in supporting and building this incredible institution."