Colorado hospital, 13 clinics to rebrand

Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital and 13 clinics will rebrand to Delta Health March 1, according to the Montrose Press.

The rebranding effort, which will include new signs and logos for the facilities, comes with a price tag of nearly $500,000, according to the report.

Hospital officials said the rebranding will unify the sites within its health system.



"Historically the community has perceived healthcare here as the hospital, and we have so much more than a hospital at this point. We provide health care through the main hospital, 13 different clinics and a home health agency that are spread across the county," Delta County Memorial Hospital CEO Matt Heyn told the Press.

