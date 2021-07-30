Shuttered Mississippi hospital reopens under new name

The Delta Health Highland Hills Hospital in Senatobia, Miss., opened its doors to patients July 29, replacing the shuttered North Oak Regional Medical Center, according to local news station WMCA.

North Oak Regional closed three years ago, leaving residents up to an hour away from the nearest hospital, according to the report.

The new hospital, operated by Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System, will house 15 inpatient rooms, six emergency room beds, a radiology department and full-service lab.

The hospital had its soft opening July 29, with a grand opening slated for September. 

