Agnesian HealthCare unveils new names, logo under SSM Health merger

Fond du Lac, Wis.-based Agnesian HealthCare released name changes and new logos to reflect its new brand under a merger with St. Louis-based SSM Health.
Three things to know:
- Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health merged in January 2018. Up until now, each Agnesian HealthCare hospital kept its individual name, followed by "a member of SSM Health," according to a Sept. 29 news release shared with Becker's. Hospital names will now begin with SSM Health and be followed by their original name, with some exceptions, according to the news release. For example, Ripon Community Hospital is now SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital.
- Three of the hospitals have revealed their new signs with logo changes. The rest of the hospital's signs will change in the next few months.
- "The new name and logo are the final step in making our partnership official," Katherine Vergos, president of Fond du Lac-based SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "Over the last few years, we have integrated every department and refined our shared vision to serve our communities even better than before. The only thing left to do is change the name and logo to reflect our unification."