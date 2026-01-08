WellSpan to move entire tech infrastructure to AWS cloud

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is migrating its entire technology infrastructure to the cloud through a partnership with Amazon Web Services.

The health system will transition its applications, data and IT environments from traditional data centers to AWS, with the migration expected to be completed by April 2026, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

The project involves moving approximately 7.5 petabytes of clinical and nonclinical data and more than 300 applications spanning areas such as nursing, cardiology, pharmacy and supply chain operations.

WellSpan said the shift will lay the groundwork for deploying AI-enabled tools across clinical and operational settings, including faster access to imaging, improved data sharing and reduced paperwork for clinicians.