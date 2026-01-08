Lifepoint Health selects AI scribe

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has partnered with iScribeHealth to provide ambient AI scribing capabilities to its clinicians.

The 60-plus hospital system selected the vendor because of its “deep integration” with EHR vendor Athenahealth, customization potential, and track record across multiple specialties, according to a Jan. 7 iScribeHealth news release.

“This solution will help to reduce administrative tasks, streamline documentation, and allow our providers to focus on high-quality patient care across our system,” stated Al Smith, senior vice president and CIO of Lifepoint Health.

Founded in 2015, iScribeHealth is one of the newer players in the growing AI scribe market that has thus far been led by Microsoft and Abridge.