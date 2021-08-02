NYC Health + Hospitals names hospital after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Listen
NYC Health + Hospitals is renaming its Brooklyn campus undergoing renovations after the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Six things to know:
- New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island is undergoing renovations under the new name NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. The new name will reflect that its services are the closest hospital to nearly 875,000 South Brooklyn residents, according to a July 30 news release.
- On the South Brooklyn campus, the health system is opening an 11-story hospital that will be named Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital. The hospital is expected to open summer 2022.
- The new campus name and the new hospital name were approved July 29 by the health system's board of directors. The campus renovation is anticipated to be complete by spring 2023. It will include a new emergency department, operating rooms with robotic surgery, parking for patients and staff, and more.
- The $922.7 million hospital campus renovation is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair buildings damaged by superstorm Sandy in 2012. To prevent similar damage from another storm, the hospital is adding a four-foot tall concrete wall along the perimeter of the hospital campus. Critical patient services will also be located above the floodplain.
- NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD said "Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for justice and equality, giving voices to the voiceless, and as patients walk into the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health, they will do so knowing they will receive high quality health services with compassion, dignity, and respect, regardless of their income, gender identity, or immigration status."
- Ms. Ginsburg grew up in Brooklyn. She graduated first in her class at New York City-based Columbia Law School. She is well-known for being the second female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She also fought for gender equality and patients' rights within the courts before she died Sept. 18, 2020.