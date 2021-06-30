2 Iowa hospitals combine

Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital will become one hospital with two locations, according to The Hawk Eye.

Under the July 1 combination, the two hospitals will share the name Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. In addition to brand continuity, the name change will help the combined entity receive greater Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement under certain regional medical center requirements, according to the report.

The two hospitals also will move under the same EHR platform.

Great River Medical acquired Fort Madison Community in 2018.