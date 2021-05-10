Kettering Health Network rebrands as Kettering Health

Kettering (Ohio) Health Network has a new name, the organization said May 10.

The faith-based, nonprofit health system, which has 13 medical centers, is now Kettering Health.

"By becoming Kettering Health, we ensure our brand reflects the high-quality care displayed across our network every day," Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health, said in a news release. "The past year has shown that we are truly stronger together, and this shift makes it clear to our communities that we are one, united Kettering Health — dedicated to being our best, to help our patients be their best."

The systemwide rebrand includes renaming some of its facilities.

Medical center names will be:

Fort Hamilton Hospital: Kettering Health Hamilton

Grandview Medical Center: Kettering Health Dayton

Greene Memorial Hospital: Kettering Health Greene Memorial

Kettering Behavioral Medicine Center: Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center

Kettering Medical Center: Kettering Health Main Campus

Southview Medical Center: Kettering Health Washington Township

Sycamore Medical Center: Kettering Health Miamisburg

Troy Hospital: Kettering Health Troy

The health system said Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio, will keep its name to honor the Soin family and its donation that founded the facility. Kettering Physician Network is now known as Kettering Health Medical Group.

