SSM Health assumes operations of Oklahoma hospital, renames it

SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital April 1, according to the Shawnee News-Star.

SSM Health has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Midwest City for the hospital. Under the deal, SSM Health will collaborate with the city on future operations and services at the hospital.

With the agreement finalized, the hospital was renamed SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.

"We are pleased to begin this important journey alongside the employees and providers who are dedicated to serving the residents of Midwest City and surrounding communities," Joe Hodges, regional president of SSM Health Oklahoma, told the Shawnee News-Star.

Expanding the health system's presence in the rapidly growing area of eastern Oklahoma County puts it in a better position to improve the health of all Oklahomans, he said.

