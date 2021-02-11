New York health system gets new name

Catholic Health Services, a six-hospital system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., recently changed its name to Catholic Health.

"The new branding allows the health system to emphasize its Catholic heritage along with sharing its reputation for excellent physicians and services that it has built over the past several decades of service to the community," the system said in a Feb. 1 news release.

The system's hospitals, medical group and continuing care services have also updated their names.

Catholic Health comprises six hospitals, three nursing homes, a home nursing service, hospice care and a network of physician practices. The system has nearly 17,400 employees.

More articles on strategy:

Washington health system rebuked for offering COVID-19 vaccines to 'major donors'

The road to recovery: 5 surgical trends facing hospitals in 2021

Washington state taps Starbucks, Costco for help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.