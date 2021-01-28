Chicago hospital rebrands to better reflect community it serves

The Chicago hospital formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital changed its name to Humboldt Park Health, signifying its ongoing commitment to serving community members in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The new brand identity, announced during a Jan. 28 news conference, also features a reimagined tagline: "advancing health equity."

The hospital was founded more than 125 years ago, when Humboldt Park's population was largely Nowegian American. The neighborhood has since evolved and become more racially diverse, now one of Chicago's neighborhoods with the highest concentration of Latinx and Black residents.

“Our new name and identity highlight our role in the future of healthcare while keeping true to our core mission to proactively engage with the community, provide health education, and promote wellness for all residents, including the elderly, immigrants, undocumented individuals, non-English speakers, the poor and the uninsured," José Sánchez, the hospital's president and CEO, said in a news release.

