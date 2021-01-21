4 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs

Four healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a vice president of marketing and engagement.

  2. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie) is seeking a chief marketing officer.

  3. UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.) is seeking a chief communications officer.

  4. Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana (Merrillville) is seeking a chief marketing officer.

