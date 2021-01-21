4 hospitals, health systems seeking marketing execs
Four healthcare organizations that recently posted job listings seeking marketing executives are listed below.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is seeking a vice president of marketing and engagement.
- University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Glen Burnie) is seeking a chief marketing officer.
- UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.) is seeking a chief communications officer.
- Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana (Merrillville) is seeking a chief marketing officer.
