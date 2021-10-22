Hackensack Meridian rebrands 2 hospitals after $39M investment

Listen
Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health unveiled the new name of its N.J.-based Raritan Bay Old Bridge hospital, centraljersey.com reported Oct. 21.
Four things to know:
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Old Bridge's new name is Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.
- "After conducting extensive research, we are proud to unveil the new name to the public," Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, said in a statement obtained by centraljersey.com. "Our new name reflects our mission and supports our growing Old Bridge community."
- N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy will become Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center. The hospital is dropping "Perth Amboy" from the name because the other hospital will no longer have "Raritan Bay" in its name, according to the report.
- The renaming at Old Bridge Medical Center comes after a $39 investment into a new 19-bed emergency room, a retail pharmacy service and a concourse.