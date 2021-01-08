Illinois hospitals merge, get new names

St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, Ill., and Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru have consolidated their operators to form a regional healthcare network.

The combined system is called St. Margaret's Health, and it will be governed by Fargo, N.D.-based SMP Health System.

"We are extremely pleased that, after a two-year process, we have finalized the agreement to form one entity that will serve the healthcare needs of the Illinois Valley," SMP Health System President and CEO Aaron Alton said, according to the Mendota Reporter.

With the deal complete, Illinois Valley Community Hospital is now St. Margaret's Health-Peru, and St. Margaret's Hospital has been renamed St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley.



More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

CHS sells 2 Tennessee hospitals

Washington hospital splits from Virginia Mason

LifePoint to sell Washington hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.