LifePoint to sell Washington hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has entered into an agreement to sell its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Once the transaction is complete, the 107-bed Capital Medical Center will become part of MultiCare, which includes 10 hospitals. The hospital will be renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center, according to a Dec. 30 announcement.

"MultiCare has been in Thurston County for 30 years and adding Capital Medical Center to our family is the natural next step in our journey to expand access to care and services," MultiCare President and CEO Bill Robertson said in a news release. "Together, we will contribute to the health and vitality of the community in Thurston County and across Washington state."

The health systems didn't provide a timeline for when the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will close.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

New Hampshire health system sells for $30M

Tenet, Methodist Le Bonheur abandon $350M deal after FTC challenge

Massachusetts hospitals file merger plan

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.