Massachusetts hospitals file merger plan

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Healthcare and Southbridge, Mass.-based Harrington HealthCare System filed paperwork Dec. 22 for Harrington to become part of the UMass Memorial system, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The two organizations have been in talks since January, the month the Harrington board voted to sign a letter of intent to pursue a deal with UMass Memorial.

UMass Memorial and Harrington said the regulatory review process is expected to take up to four months. The deal will be reviewed by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission and the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office.

Read the Worcester Business Journal article here.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

For-profit hospital M&A update: 14 deals involving CHS, Tenet and HCA

Philadelphia health system merger clears latest FTC challenge

Illinois system to merge with Northwestern Medicine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.