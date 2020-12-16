Illinois system to merge with Northwestern Medicine

Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Health will join Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine on Jan. 1.

The systems signed a letter of intent in September, and the governing boards for both organizations later approved the merger and definitive agreement. All regulatory approvals have now been received, the systems said in a Dec. 16 news release.

"We look forward to welcoming Palos Health to Northwestern Medicine," Dean M. Harrison, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, said in a news release. "We will join the physicians and staff of Palos Health to provide convenient access to world class care in the southwest suburbs."

With the addition of Palos Health, Northwestern Medicine will comprise 11 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites.



