Washington hospital sells for $20M

An investment group completed its purchase of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., and a neighboring medical office building on Dec. 15, according to the Yakima Herald.

The $20 million sale closed less than two months after a bankruptcy judge authorized the transaction and less than a year after Astria Regional Medical Center closed.

The hospital and its parent organization, Astria Health, have been working their way through the bankruptcy process since filing for Chapter 11 protection in May 2019. The system is working to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year, according to the Yakima Herald.

