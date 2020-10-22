Bankruptcy court approves $20M sale of Washington hospital

A bankruptcy judge on Oct. 21 authorized the $20 million sale of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., and a neighboring medical office building to an investment group, according to the Yakima Herald.

Bankruptcy Judge Whitman Holt said the purchase price was reasonable and Astria was unlikely to secure a better offer through an auction.

The local investment group, Yakima MOBIC, expects to complete the purchase by Dec. 1, according to the report.

Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

