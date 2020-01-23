Washington hospital closes: 4 things to know

Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., has closed and laid off its 463 employees, according to the Yakima Herald.

Four things to know:

1. Astria Health, a three-hospital system, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. The health system received approval from the bankruptcy court on Jan. 8 to close Astria Regional Medical Center.

2. Astria transferred its last patient and shut down its emergency department Jan. 13. It has now ceased all services and regulatory agencies have been notified, according to the Yakima Herald.

3. Attorneys representing the health system said the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center, which has lost $40 million since 2017, puts Astria Health in a better financial position. "As a result of the closure … the rest of the system's cash flows will be sufficient to safely operate patient care operations and facilities and maintain administrative solvency of the estate," states a status report filed Jan. 20 with the bankruptcy court.

4. Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima has hired 21 employees affected by the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center and is still looking to fill open positions. Virginia Mason Memorial officials told KIMA they've been preparing for more than a year for the potential closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.

