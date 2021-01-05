CHS sells 2 Tennessee hospitals

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has sold two Tennessee hospitals to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

VUMC leaders announced Jan. 1 that the system completed the acquisition of Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.) and Tennova Healthcare-Harton in Tullahoma, Tenn., and their related businesses from CHS. VUMC also acquired a minority ownership interest in CHS' Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.) hospital.

The deal closed about three months after VUMC and CHS signed a definitive agreement. With the deal complete, Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville has been renamed Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital and Tennova Healthcare-Harton has been renamed Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

"The COVID pandemic has challenged everyone working in healthcare. Welcoming these hospitals into Vanderbilt Health, and strengthening our ties to Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, is a remarkable way to begin the New Year," Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, president and CEO of VUMC and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said in a news release.

