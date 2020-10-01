CHS divests Florida hospital, plans to sell 2 others in Tennessee

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed the divestiture of its hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Oct. 1 and entered into agreements to sell hospitals in Tennessee.

CHS sold 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to Orlando (Fla.) Health. The deal closed roughly three months after the parties signed a definitive agreement. With the divestiture completed, CHS operates 11 hospitals in Florida.

The for-profit hospital operator also signed a definitive agreement to sell Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.) and Tennova Healthcare-Harton in Tullahoma, Tenn., and their outpatient clinics to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Nashville, Tenn.-based VUMC will also acquire a minority ownership interest in CHS' Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville (Tenn.).

This isn't the first transaction CHS and VUMC have entered into. In 2019, VUMC acquired Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon (Tenn.), a 274-bed hospital, from CHS. The hospital is now called Vanderbilt Health Wilson County.

