Washington hospital splits from Virginia Mason

Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima, Wash., has transitioned back to an independent hospital and reverted to its old name, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

The board of Virginia Mason Memorial voted in late October to end its affiliation with Seattle-based Virginia Mason Health System. The hospital split from Virginia Mason as the health system is merging with Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan.

The affiliation ended Jan. 1. The most obvious indication of the split will be new signs that reflect Virginia Mason Memorial's old name, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. The hospital highlighted the new name and logo change in a full-page ad Jan. 1 in the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in Yakima after Astria Regional Medical Center closed in January 2020, according to the report.



